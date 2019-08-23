New Delhi: As many as 387 dengue cases have been reported in Gujarat in the first 22 days of August, stated a report. This means over 35 per cent of the dengue cases registered since January 2019 has been reported in just a span of 22 days this month. Notably, the state has so far registered a total of 1,100 dengue cases this year.

Meanwhile, a review meeting on the situation of vector-borne diseases is scheduled to take place on Friday, i.e., August 23 in Ahmedabad. It will be held under the chairmanship of Mayor Bijal Patel and standing committee chairman Amul Bhatt, stated a report by Times of India.

On August 22, Gujarat witnessed 20 fresh dengue cases in various parts of the state. In view of the surge in dengue cases, a meeting of health officials was convened on Friday on the order of Amdavad Municipal Corporation, the civic authority in Gujarat.

On August 20, the Amdavad Municipal Corporation had checked and sensitized citizens on “How to keep your Surrounding Clean and Mosquito Free” in various wards of Ahmedabad.

Taking stock of the alarming rate of dengue cases, Health commissioner Jayanti Ravi had earlier paid a visit to Rajkot and stated that 20 dengue cases were reported there. She added that postmortems are being undertaken to ascertain the causes of deaths.