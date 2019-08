New Delhi: At least four people have been killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Nadiad late last night.

#UPDATE Gujarat: 4 dead after a 3-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar, Nadiad collapsed, late last night. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yhZyw8PfJm — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

Rescue operations are underway to save others trapped under the debris.

This is a breaking story