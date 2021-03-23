Surat: At least four labourers died after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday. Two more people were rescued from the debris and have been hospitalised, the Surat Municipal Corporation fire brigade official told PTI. Also Read - Gujarat Shocker: Teenage Girl Stabbed 32 Times By Man For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Accused Arrested

The labourers were killed after soil caved in while they were engaged in building a basement wall in Surat's Mota Varachha area, said the official.

“Six labourers were trapped after soil caved in while they were constructing a wall in the basement of a multi-storey building project. Four died and two were rescued and rushed to hospital. They were working in the lower part of the basement when the mishap took place,” said SMC’s East Zone fore officer Jagdish Patel.