New Delhi: Four people were killed and eight others were severely injured on Wednesday when a fire erupted and destroyed a textile go-down on Piplaj Road, Ahmedabad.



Fire fighting personnel pulled out a total of 12 people from the rubble, while the relief operations are still underway.

All those injured were shifted to the LG Hospital, fire officer Jayesh Khadia told PTI.

He said the building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire.

Of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.