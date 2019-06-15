New Delhi: As many as seven people, including four sanitation workers, died while cleaning a hotel’s septic tank in Vadodara. The incident happened in the Fartikui village and the workers are believed to have suffocated to death.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the seven included three hotel staff, who have been identified as Ajay Vasava (24), Vijay Chauhan (22) and Sahdev Vasava (22) while the remaining four, Ashok Harijan (45), Brijesh Harijan (23), Mahesh Harijan (25) and Mahesh Patanwadiya (47) were cleaners, who hailed from Thuvavi in Dabhoi. The police have booked the owner of the hotel, Abbas Bhoraniya under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, he has not been arrested yet.

According to reports, Patanwadiya went in first followed by Ashok, Brijesh and then Mahesh. When they did not come out after several hours, the other three went inside to look for them.

When all seven went missing, the Dabhoi municipality and the local police were informed.

“Four cleaners were given the task of cleaning the tank, we presume that one of them entered the tank and suffocated due to some kind of gas leakage. When he did not come out, others jumped in to check on him and faced a similar fate. Three of them were hotel staff members themselves. We are investigating what was the exact gas they inhaled and what exactly happened,” The Indian Express quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dabhoi division, Kalpesh Solanki.