Morbi: A 70-year-old bridge connecting Malia town of Gujarat’s Morbi district with Jamnagar district collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said.

There was no movement of traffic when the bridge, built over a rivulet near Amran village, collapsed, executive engineer of the state road and building department Jatin Oza said.

The bridge was built in 1950 and was on a state highway that connects Malia with Jamnagar, he said.

“The slab of the bridge came crashing down after two of its stone pillars suddenly collapsed,” he said, adding that the bridge was mainly used by heavy vehicles such as trucks.

The work to divert traffic on the route has begun, Oza said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the road and building department will soon construct a new bridge at the same place.