New Delhi: At least 13 people were killed in Kosamba city of Gujarat after a truck ran over 18 people sleeping on a footpath in the wee hours on Tuesday. While 13 people died on the spot, 5 critically injured were immediately taken to a SMIMER hospital. Also Read - Connecting India: PM Modi Flags Off 8 Trains to Statue of Unity | Check Full List, Routes And Timings Here

“All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan”, a police official told news agency ANI. Also Read - Maharashtra Man Kills Girlfriend to Avoid Marrying Her, Hides Body in Walls of Flat

The official further informed that the mishap occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, onto the footpath. Also Read - Coronavirus: Gujarat Extends Night Curfew in 4 Cities For 15 Days More, No Relaxation For Now