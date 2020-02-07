Ahmedabad: In a major security issue, Gujarat High Court on Thursday received a bomb threat for four of the state’s district courts. As a result, security was today beefed up on the premises of the Vadodara district court, said a report by The Indian Express.

The police swung into action soon after the threat was received. A check was also conducted at the Gujarat High Court.

However, no suspicious article was recovered from the premises. The security has been beefed up for now.

In the wake of the threat, all the lawyers entering the court today will have to follow a strict security protocol.