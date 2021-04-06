Ahmedabad: Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in a total of 20 cities from 8 PM to 6 AM from Wednesday, April 7, among other restrictions as the state saw its highest-ever spike in a single day. As many as 3,280 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally of infections to 3,24,878 while 17 deaths pushed the toll to 4,598, the state health department said. Also Read - Maharashtra Sees Coronavirus Spike of 55,469 Cases, 297 Deaths; Pune, Mumbai Remain Worst-hit Districts

As per the restrictions, all government offices will remain closed on Saturday till April 30. Only a total of 100 people are to be allowed at weddings. Grand events to be postponed until April 30.

Gujarat is now left with 17,348 active cases. Of the 17 fatalities, seven patients died each in Ahmedabad and Surat, while two succumbed to the infection in Rajkot and one died in Vadodara district.

With 2,167 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries in Gujarat went up to 3,02,932 on Tuesday, the department said in a release. However, the rate of recovery fell to 93.24 per cent.

Neighbouring state of Maharashtra is the country’s worst-hit state, reporting nearly 60 per cent of India’s total tally.

India on Tuesday reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 1,26,86,049. Over 446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,65,547. However, total discharges stand at 50,143.