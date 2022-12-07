Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Streaming: How And Where to Watch Constituency Wise Counting of Votes Online

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Streaming: For the Gujarat Assembly Election results, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and after the counting is done, the results will be announced in the evening accordingly.

The results of the Gujarat assembly elections will be covered live on Zee News and a number of other channels.

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM on December 8. The polling was conducted in two phases for a total of 183 seats. The main contenders in the race are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its traditional contender Congress, and of course, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Exit polls earlier this week predicted a landslide win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is predicted to win 100-plus seats, higher than what it had got in the last election. The BJP had in 2017 got 99 seats while Congress had cornered 77.

For the Gujarat Assembly Election results, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and after the counting is done, the results will be announced in the evening accordingly.

For the Gujarat Assembly Election, the first phase of polling was held on December 1st which covered 89 seats and the second phase was conducted on Dec 5th which covered 93 seats.

Gujarat Election result 2022: Where to watch the live stream?

The Election Commission will publish the results in real-time on its website – eci.gov.in. However, to keep a track on the counting of votes and the results, the general public can tune in to multiple news channels such an India.com, Zee News. Along with this, many other news websites will also be doing a live coverage of the result day.

The results of the Gujarat assembly elections will be covered live on Zee News and a number of other channels.

You can watch ZEE News live online at https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

On your android phones and laptops, you can access the English and Hindi live updates on india.com and india.com/hindi-news respectively.

How To Check Results On ECI’s Voter Helpline App

Install the ECI’s Voter Helpline App

Open the App and select ‘Results’ option. n the homepage, click on the link which says ‘General elections to assembly constituency March-2022′

A new window will now open on the screen, now select ‘General elections to assembly constituency December-2022′

Results of assembly elections in Gujarat will display there.