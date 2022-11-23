Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Cakewalk For BJP At Valsad Assembly Constituency?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Valsad, historically known as Bulsar, is a city and a municipality in the Valsad district of Gujarat. It is the district headquarters of the Valsad district. Valsad is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP) when Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel defeated Tandel Narendrakumar Jagubhai of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 43092 votes.

Valsad Assembly Constituency falls under the Valsad Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr KC Patel won from Valsad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 353797 votes by defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of the Indian National Congress.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the main fight is among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP Candidate: Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel

Congress Candidate: Kamlkumar Shantilal Patel

AAP Candidate: Raju Marcha