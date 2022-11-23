Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can AAP Surprise BJP And Congress At Dharampur Assembly Constituency?

Dharampur Assembly constituency falls under the Valsad Lok sabha constituency.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Dharampur assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in the Valsad district and the seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes (STs). In the previous assembly elections held in 2017, Arvind Chhotubhai Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Ishvarbhai Dhedhabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 22246 votes. Arvind Chhotubhai Patel received 94,944 votes while Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel got 72,698 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr KC Patel won from Valsad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 353797 votes by defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of the Indian National Congress.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the main fight is among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP Candidate: Arvindbhai Chottubhai Patel

Congress Candidate: Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel

AAP Candidate: Kamlesh Patel