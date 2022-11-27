Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Repeat Its Superlative 2017 Performance at Dhari Seat?

In total, Gujarat has 182 assembly seats out of these 13 are reserved for SCs and 27 for STs. The highest number of seats is Central Gujarat (61), followed by Saurashtra-Kutch (54), South Gujarat (35) and North Gujarat (32).

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Dhari is a town in Amreli District of Gujarat. Located on the bank of Shetrunji River, 42 km from district headquarters Amreli & 318 km from state capital Gandhinagar, Dhali is the most populous town in Amreli District as per census 2011 with 30352 population. Dhari is a both a Taluka and a Village Panchayat contained in that Taluka in Amreli District. Dhari has the population of about 35000. Dhari Taluka is divided into many Village Panchayats such as Dhari, Prempara, Vekariya Para, Line Para, Haripara, Vaghapara.

In 2017, Kakadiya J. V. of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Suresh Manubhai Kotadiya of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 17 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai won from Amreli Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 201431 votes by defeating Paresh Dhanani of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

Kirit Borisagar (INC)

Kantibhai Satasiya (AAP)

Jaysukhbhai Kakdiya (BJP)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Kakadiya J. V. BJP Winner 49,974 49.89% 17,209 Suresh Manubhai Kotadiya INC Runner Up 32,765 32.71% Thumar Piyushkumar Babubhai IND 3rd 7,885 7.87% Bhupatbhai Chhaganbhai Unava Vyavastha Parivartan Party 4th 3,159 3.15% Nota None of the Above 5th 2,362 2.36%

As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and a total of 1,621 candidates are contesting for next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations got over.

Number of constituencies

Electorates and polling booths

As per the updates from the EC, the total number of electors is 4,91,17,308. Out of these, 4,90,89,765 are general voters while 27,943 are service voters. The EC said this time it will set up 51,782 polling booths, 3.29 per cent more than what was in the last election held in 2017.

Key contesting parties

The main battle in this election is expected to be between the ruling BJP and the Congress. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) aggressive campaign is likely to make it a trilateral contest. Apart from these three parties, five more parties are in the fray such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).