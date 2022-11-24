Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Repeat Its 2017 Performance in Visavadar Seat?

In 2017, Ribadiya Harshadkumar Madhavajibhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Patel Kirit Balubhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 23101 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Visavadar is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. Part of Junagadh district, Visavadar is a segment of Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Ribadiya Harshadkumar Madhavajibhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Patel Kirit Balubhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 23101 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai won from Junagadh Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 150185 votes by defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of the Indian National Congress.

This assembly seat represents the following segments:

Visavadar Taluka Bhesan Taluka Junagadh Taluka (Part) Villages – Kerala, Bhiyal, Choki, Kathrota, Isapur, Baliyavad, Chokli, Vadal, Sukhpur, Bamangam, Dervan, Hasnapur, Jambudi, Indreshvar, Surajkund, Girnar Hills, Dungar Thana, Bordevi, Limbdi Dhar, Mandlikpur, Nava Pipaliya, Bandhala, Bhalgam, Mandanpara, Ramnath, Dungarpur, Vijapur, Sodvadar, Intala, Patapur, Salatha, Khadiya, Toraniya, Navagam, Bilkha, Umrala, Avatadiya Mota, Chorvadi, Anandpur, Mevasa Khadiya, Bagdu, Prabhatpur, Rameshvar, Avatadiya Nana, Mevasa Kamribaina, Bela, Badalpur, Jamka, Semrala, Sankhdavadar, Thumbala. Bagasara Taluka (Part) of Amreli District Village – Kadaya

CANDIDATES LIST

Karsanbhai Narainbhai Vadodariya (Congress)

Bhupat Bhayani (Aam Aadmi Party)

Harshadbhai Ribadiya (Bharatiya Janata Party)

As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and a total of 1,621 candidates are contesting for next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations got over.

Number of constituencies

In total, Gujarat has 182 assembly seats out of these 13 are reserved for SCs and 27 for STs. The highest number of seats is Central Gujarat (61), followed by Saurashtra-Kutch (54), South Gujarat (35) and North Gujarat (32).

Electorates and polling booths

As per the updates from the EC, the total number of electors is 4,91,17,308. Out of these, 4,90,89,765 are general voters while 27,943 are service voters. The EC said this time it will set up 51,782 polling booths, 3.29 per cent more than what was in the last election held in 2017.

Key contesting parties

The main battle in this election is expected to be between the ruling BJP and the Congress. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) aggressive campaign is likely to make it a trilateral contest. Apart from these three parties, five more parties are in the fray such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).