Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Retain Patan Assembly Constituency?

In 2017, Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 25279 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Patan is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Patan under Patan district of Gujarat State.

Patan Assembly constituency falls under the Durg Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vijay Baghel won from Durg Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 391978 votes by defeating Pratima Chandrakar of the Indian National Congress.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the main fight is among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP Candidate: Dr Rajulben Desai

Congress Candidate: Dr Kiritkumar Patel

AAP Candidate: Lalesh Thakkar