In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Spring Surprise At Bharuch Assembly Constituency?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Bharuch, formerly known as Broach, is a city at the mouth of the river Narmada in Gujarat. Bharuch is the administrative headquarters of the Bharuch District. Being close to one of the biggest industrial areas including Ankleshwar GIDC, it is at times referred to as the chemical capital of India. The city has chemical plants, textile mills, long staple cotton, dairy products and much more.

Bharuch is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bharuch under Bharuch district of Gujarat State.

In 2017, Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Patel Jayeshbhai Ambalal of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 33099 votes.

The Bharuch Assembly constituency falls under the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava won from Bharuch Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 334214 votes by defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of the Indian National Congress.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the main fight is among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP Candidate: Rameshbhai Narandas Mistri

Congress Candidate: Jaykantbhai B Patel

AAP Candidate: Manharbhai Parmar