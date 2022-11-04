Gujarat Assembly Election: Congress Releases First List of Candidates, Fields Bharat Solanki From Gandhidham

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Thursday. The Indian National Congress has released its first list of43 candidates and their constituencies for the upcoming elections.

Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total in Gujarat, including 4.6 lakh first time voters. The EC will set up 51,782 polling stations for voters of which 34,276 will be set up in rural areas, while 17,506 will be in urban areas.

GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022: CONGRESS FIRST LIST OF CANDIDATES AND CONSTITUENCIES

So far, the party has released list of only 43 constituencies and who will be contesting from the respective seats.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting for 93 seats. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.