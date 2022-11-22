Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Repeat Its 2017 Success In Unjha In 2022?
Unjha will vote in the second phase on December 5.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Unjha Constituency: Unjha is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of Mahesana district, numbered as 21-Unjha and is one of the seven Vidhan Sabha segments which fall under Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Unjha will vote in the second phase on December 5. Counting of the votes will be done on December 8.
CANDIDATES FOR UNJHA ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY
BJP Candidate: Kiritbhai Patel
Congress Candidate: Patel Arvind Amratlal
AAP Candidate: Urvish Patel
UNJHA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
In 2017, Asha Patel of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas (kaka) of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 19,529 votes. Asha Patel of Congress got 81,797 votes whereas BJP’s Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas got 62,268.
