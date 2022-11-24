Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Retain Ellisbridge For 7th Time In A Row?

This constituency will go to polls on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Gujarat Polls 2022, Ellisbridge Constituency Seat: Ellisbridge is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of Ahmedabad district and is a segment of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. This constituency will go to polls on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

The BJP in the forthcoming election will contest to retain the seat while Congress would fight to regain the lost ground new entrant AAP which seems to be confident of the party’s fortune in the state is expecting major breakthroughs.

CANDIDATES FOR ELLISBRIDGE ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP Candidate: Amitbhai Shah

Congress Candidate: Bhikhu Dave

AAP Candidate: Paras Shah

Note: Here BJP’s candidate is Amitbhai Shah, however, it’s not our Home Minister Amit Shah but a former BJP minister.

ELLISBRIDGE ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

In 2017, Shah Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal (Rakesh Shah) of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 85205 votes.