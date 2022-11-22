Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Continue With Its Winning Streak In Bhavnagar West?

The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bhavnagar West: Bhavnagar West is one of Gujarat’s 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies, and this constituency is a part of the Bhavnagar district. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Bhavnagar West will vote on the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections (December 1) and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. In the 2017 Assembly Election, BJP’s Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani won the seat by defeating Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh of Congress with a margin of 27185 votes.

BJP candidate Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal won from Bhavnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 3,29,519 votes by defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (vasani) of the Indian National Congress.

CANDIDATES FOR JAMNAGAR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP Candidate: Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani

Congress Candidate: Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh

AAP Candidate: Raju Solanki

BHAVNAGAR WEST ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

BJP’s Vaghani got 83701 votes while Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh of Congress got 56,516 votes in his favour. 94.6% of the total votes were cast to the top two candidates. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani (JITU VAGHANI) got 83,701 votes, while Indian National Congress’s Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh got 56,516 votes. Vyavastha Parivartan Party’s candidate Dharamashibhai Ramjibhai Dhapa grabbed 3,501 votes to finish in third place. The top three parties secured 56.5%, 38.1% and 2.4% respectively.