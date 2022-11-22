Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Limbayat Give Another Chance To BJP’s Sangitaben Patil?

Gujarat Polls 2022, Limbayat Constituency Seat: Limbayat is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of the Surat district. The Limbayat Assembly Constituency falls under the Navsari Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate CR Patil won from Navsari Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 6,89,668 votes by defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of the Indian National Congress. This constituency will go to polls on December 1. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

CANDIDATES FOR LIMBAYAT ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP Candidate: Sangitaben Patil

Congress Candidate: Gopalbhai Devidas Patil

AAP Candidate: Pankaj Tayde

LIMBAYAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election, there were 16 candidates in the fray from the Limbayat constituency. Limbayat was one of 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai won the election upstaging Indian National Congress’s Ravindra Suklal Patil by a margin of 31,951 votes.

91.5% of the total votes were cast for the top two candidates. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai got a total of 93,585 votes, while Indian National Congress’s Ravindra Suklal Patil got 61,634 votes. Nationalist Congress Party’s candidate Akram Vahidulla Ansari grabbed 5,132 votes to finish in third place. The top three parties secured 55.2%, 36.3% and 3.0% respectively.