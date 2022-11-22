Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: BJP Looks To Make A Comeback Whereas Congress Fights To Retain Radhanpur

This constituency seat will go to polls on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

This constituency seat will got to polls on December 5.

Gujarat Polls, Radhanpur Constituency seat: Radhanpur is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of Patan district and is numbered as 16-Radhanpur. It is one of the seven seats which make up the Patan Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency seat will go to polls on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Currently, Raghubhai Desai of Congress is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Radhanpur.

CANDIDATES FOR RADHANPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP Candidate: Lovingji Thakor

Congress Candidate: Raghubhai Desai

AAP Candidate: Lalji Thakor

RADHANPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

In 2019, Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Alpesh Khodaji Thakor of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3807 votes.

Radhanpur Assembly Constituency falls under the Patan Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji won from Patan Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 193879 votes by defeating Jagdish Thakor of the Indian National Congress.