Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP’s Decision To Field Ex-Congressman Hardik Patel From Viramgam Pay Off?

Gujarat Polls 2022, Viramgam Constituency Seat: Viramgam is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of Ahmedabad district. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Viramgam was one of 77 seats won by the Indian National Congress. This constituency will go to polls on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Viramgam Assembly Constituency falls under the Surendranagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Munjapara Mahendrabhai won from Surendranagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 277437 votes by defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of the Indian National Congress.

CANDIDATES FOR VIRAMGAM ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP Candidate: Hardik Patel

Congress Candidate: Lakhabhai Bharwad

AAP Candidate: Kuvarji Thakor

Will BJP’s Decision To Field Ex-Congressman From Viramgam Pay Off?

The BJP’s decision to field Hardik Patel, an ex-Congressman from this constituency has made it even more interesting this time. While he was with Congress he used to attack the BJP, now he has been awarded the ticket ignoring Tejashree Patel which has made several BJP workers unhappy as he too holds considerable clout in Viramgam.

For the last 10 years, Viramgam has been ruled by Congress. Though Congress has significant anti-incumbency in the constituency, it is somewhat being balanced out by the anti-incumbency that BJP is facing in the state and Viramgam municipality.

For Hardik Patel, this election will determine his position in state politics.

VIRAMGAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

In 2017, Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6,548 votes.