Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Ahead of the announcement, the Centre had deployed 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the state. In the run-up to the crucial election to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, aggressive campaigning is being done by the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and also the new entrant AAP, which is trying to make inroads in the state.

Last month, on October 14, the EC had announced elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will take place on November 12 in a single-phase followed by counting of votes on December 8. At the time, the EC refrained from announcing dates for Gujarat, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar saying, "We are following past precedent in keeping the announcement of dates for Gujarat in abeyance for now."