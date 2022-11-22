Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Jignesh Mevani Win Vadgam Seat For Congress This Time?

Gujarat Polls, Vadgam Constituency Seat: Vadgam constituency seat will be followed very keenly this time around as the current MLA Jignesh Mevani is contesting on Congress’s ticket this time around. Vadgam seat is one of Gujarat’s 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies, and this constituency is a part of the Banaskantha district. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Vadgam will vote on the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections (December 1) and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Vadgam constituency, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, had a large population of Dalits. Apart from Dalits, Muslims also form the largest chunk of the electorate here, followed by other communities like Thakors, Darbars, and Chaudhary. Congress has won the seat four times since 1995 in Gujarat.

CANDIDATES FOR VADGAM ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP Candidate: Manilal Vaghela

Congress Candidate: Jignesh Mevani

AAP Candidate: Dalpat Bhatiya

VADGAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

In 2017, Jignesh Mevani fought as an independent candidate and won this seat. Mevani had appealed to other parties to not field candidates from Vadgam, citing that his fight was against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hence, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) withdrew their candidates and supported him.