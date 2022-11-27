Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Gadhada Seat To Witness Triangular Fight. Can BJP Defend its Turf?

Gadhada is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It is part of Botad district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

Gadhada is a historical town of Botad district of Gujarat is located on bank of river Ghela. Gadhada is very popular place for Shree Swaminarayana Sampraday. Also Gadhada is very famous for its swaminarayan temple as it is one of the six temples which was made under the supervision of Lord Swaminarayan himself.

In 2020, Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Mohanbhai Shankarbhai Solanki of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 23 votes.

CANDIDATES LIST

Jagdishbhai Motibhai Chavda (Congress)

Ramesh Parmar (AAP)

Shambhuprasadji Tundiya (BJP)

GADHADA ASSEMBLY BY ELECTION RESULTS (2020)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar BJP Winner 71,912 56.08% 23,295 Mohanbhai Shankarbhai Solanki INC Runner Up 48,617 37.92% Nota None of the Above 3rd 3,119 2.43% Parmar Vinubhai Anandbhai Rashtrawadi Jan Chetna Party 4th 1,086 0.85% Harilal Ramjibhai Parmar IND 5th 949 0.74% Ranva Shantilal Maganbhai IND 6th 578 0.45%

As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and a total of 1,621 candidates are contesting for next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations got over.

Number of constituencies

In total, Gujarat has 182 assembly seats out of these 13 are reserved for SCs and 27 for STs. The highest number of seats is Central Gujarat (61), followed by Saurashtra-Kutch (54), South Gujarat (35) and North Gujarat (32).

Electorates and polling booths

As per the updates from the EC, the total number of electors is 4,91,17,308. Out of these, 4,90,89,765 are general voters while 27,943 are service voters. The EC said this time it will set up 51,782 polling booths, 3.29 per cent more than what was in the last election held in 2017.

Key contesting parties

The main battle in this election is expected to be between the ruling BJP and the Congress. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) aggressive campaign is likely to make it a trilateral contest. Apart from these three parties, five more parties are in the fray such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).