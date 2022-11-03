Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission on Thursday announced the poll schedule for Gujarat Assembly Elections and said the polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. Giving details, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5. He said the term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and the elections have been announced 110 days in advance.Also Read - Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Model Code of Conduct Guide

Here are the 10 factors that are likely to play key role in elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly: Also Read - Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Check Constituency-Wise Polling Dates Here

PM Modi as Trump Card

BJP has a trump card in the form of PM Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. It has been eight years since he left the chair but his sway over followers in his home state is still intact, and several political observers are of the view that he will be a big deciding factor in the upcoming elections. Also Read - LIVE | Gujarat Election 2022 Dates Announced: Voting on 1st and 5th December; Results 3 Days Later

Morbi Bridge Collapse Incident

The October 30 bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives in Morbi has brought to the fore the nexus between administration and rich businessmen. The issue is likely to dominate the minds of people when they go to vote to select the next government.

Anti-incumbency in Gujarat

From 1998 onwards, the 24-year rule of the BJP in the state has led to growing dissatisfaction in sections of society, opine political observers. People also believe that inflation, unemployment and basic issues concerning life have remained unresolved even after so many years of BJP rule.

Bilkis Bano Case

Gujarat is considered as the Sangh Parivar’s Hindutva laboratory. The impact of the remission of sentences of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case will play out differently for the majority and minority communities. Muslims are demanding justice for Bilkis Bano while a section of Hindus would like to ignore the issue.

Govt Recruitment Exam Scams

Several paper leak incidents and postponement of government recruitment exams have dashed the hopes of youths working hard to get government jobs, leading to much resentment.

Basic Education, Health Facilities

If school classrooms are constructed in remote rural areas, there is a dearth of teachers. And if teachers are recruited, there is a lack of classrooms affecting education. The lack of primary health centres and doctors also adversely affects health services in rural pockets.

Farmer Agitation

Farmers are agitating in several parts of the state as they have not been given compensation for crop loss due to excess rains in the last two years.

Poor road infrastructure

Gujarat was earlier known for its good roads. However, in the last five to six years, the state government and municipal corporations have not been able to construct good roads or maintain old roads. Complaints of pothole ridden roads are common from all over the state.

Electricity rates

Gujarat has one of the highest electricity tariffs in the country. People are looking forward to offers from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress of giving 300 units free per month. The Southern Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industry recently demanded reduction in commercial electricity tariff, saying they have to pay Rs 7.50 per unit while their industry counterparts in Maharashtra and Telangana have to pay Rs 4 per unit.

Land Acquisition Issues Among Farmers

Dissatisfaction among farmers and landowners whose lands are being acquired for various government projects. Farmers, for instance, opposed land acquisition for high-speed bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. They also opposed land acquisition for the expressway project between Vadodara and Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)