Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Polling Dates, Full Schedule, List Of Constituencies | All You Need to Know

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats that will go to the polls in the first phase of elections.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: For the 93 seats where elections would be held in the second phase, there are 833 candidates in the fray. The last day of withdrawal for the second phase was Monday.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Full Update: As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and a total of 1,621 candidates are contesting for next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations got over.

Number of constituencies

In total, Gujarat has 182 assembly seats out of these 13 are reserved for SCs and 27 for STs. The highest number of seats is Central Gujarat (61), followed by Saurashtra-Kutch (54), South Gujarat (35) and North Gujarat (32).

Electorates and polling booths

As per the updates from the EC, the total number of electors is 4,91,17,308. Out of these, 4,90,89,765 are general voters while 27,943 are service voters. The EC said this time it will set up 51,782 polling booths, 3.29 per cent more than what was in the last election held in 2017.

Key contesting parties

The main battle in this election is expected to be between the ruling BJP and the Congress. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) aggressive campaign is likely to make it a trilateral contest. Apart from these three parties, five more parties are in the fray such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Poll event Phase I II Notification date 5 November 2022 10 November 2022 Last date for filing nomination 14 November 2022 17 November 2022 Scrutiny of nomination 15 November 2022 18 November 2022 Last date for withdrawal of nomination 17 November 2022 21 November 2022 Date of poll 1 December 2022 5 December 2022 Date of counting of votes 8 December 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election: Constituencies to go to Polls Under Phase 1

Abdasa (Kachchh)

Mandvi (Kachchh)

Bhuj (Kachchh)

Anjar (Kachchh)

Gandhidham (SC) (Kachchh)

Rapar (Kachchh)

Dasada (SC) (Kachchh)

Limbdi (Surendranagar)

Wadhwan (Surendranagar)

Chotila (Surendranagar)

Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar)

Morbi (Morbi)

Tankara (Morbi)

Wankaner (Morbi)

Rajkot East (Rajkot)

Rajkot West (Rajkot)

Rajkot South (Rajkot)

Rajkot Rural (SC) (Rajkot)

Jasdan (Rajkot)

Gondal (Rajkot)

Jetpur (Rajkot)

Dhoraji (Rajkot)

Kalavad (SC) (Jamnagar)

Jamnagar Rural (Jamnagar)

Jamnagar North (Jamnagar)

Jamnagar South (Jamnagar)

Jamjodhpur (Jamnagar)

Khambhalia (Devbhumi Dwarka)

Dwarka (Devbhumi Dwarka)

Porbandar (Porbandar)

Kutiyana (Porbandar)

Manavadar (Junagadh)

Junagadh (Junagadh)

Visavadar (Junagadh)

Keshod (Junagadh)

Mangrol (Junagadh)

Somnath (Gir Somnath)

Talala (Gir Somnath)

Kodinar (SC) (Gir Somnath)

Una (Gir Somnath)

Dhari (Amreli)

Amreli (Amreli)

Lathi (Amreli)

Savarkundla (Amreli)

Rajula (Amreli)

Mahuva (Bhavnagar)

Talaja (Bhavnagar)

Gariadhar (Bhavnagar)

Palitana (Bhavnagar)

Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar)

Bhavnagar East (Bhavnagar)

Bhavnagar West (Bhavnagar)

Gadhada (SC) (Botad)

Botad (Botad)

Nandod (ST) (Narmada)

Dediapada (ST) (Narmada)

Jambusar (Bharuch)

Vagra (Bharuch)

Jhagadia (ST) (Bharuch)

Bharuch (Bharuch)

Ankleshwar (Bharuch)

Olpad (Surat)

Mangrol (ST) (Surat)

Mandvi (ST) (Surat)

Kamrej (Surat)

Surat East (Surat)

Surat North (Surat)

Varachha Road (Surat)

Karanj (Surat)

Limbayat (Surat)

Udhna (Surat)

Majura (Surat)

Katargam (Surat)

Surat West (Surat)

Choryasi (Surat)

Bardoli (SC) (Surat)

Mahuva (ST) (Surat)

Vyara (ST) (Tapi)

Nizar (ST) (Tapi)

Dangs (ST) (Dangs)

Jalalpore (Navsari)

Navsari (Navsari)

Gandevi (ST) (Navsari)

Bansda (ST) (Navsari)

Dharampur (ST) (Valsad)

Valsad (Valsad)

Pardi (Valsad)

Kaprada (ST) (Valsad)

Umbergaon (ST) (Valsad)

Gujarat Assembly Election: Constituencies to go to Polls Under Phase 2

Vav (Banaskantha)

Tharad (Banaskantha)

Dhanera (Banaskantha)

Danta (ST) (Banaskantha)

Vadgam (SC) (Banaskantha)

Palanpur (Banaskantha)

Deesa (Banaskantha)

Deodar (Banaskantha)

Kankrej (Banaskantha)

Radhanpur (Patan)

Chanasma (Patan)

Patan (Patan)

Sidhpur (Patan)

Kheralu (Mahesana)

Unjha (Mahesana)

Visnagar (Mahesana)

Becharaji (Mahesana)

Kadi (SC) (Mahesana)

Mahesana (Mahesana)

Vijapur (Mahesana)

Himatnagar (Sabarkantha)

Idar (SC) (Sabarkantha)

Khedbrahma (ST) (Sabarkantha)

Prantij (Sabarkantha)

Bhiloda (ST) (Arvalli)

Modasa Arvalli (Arvalli)

Bayad (Arvalli)

Dahegam (Gandhinagar)

Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar)

Gandhinagar North (Gandhinagar)

Mansa (Gandhinagar)

Kalol (Gandhinagar)

Viramgam (Ahmedabad)

Sanand (Ahmedabad)

Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad)

Vejalpur (Ahmedabad)

Vatva (Ahmedabad)

Ellisbridge (Ahmedabad)

Naranpura (Ahmedabad)

Nikol (Ahmedabad)

Naroda (Ahmedabad)

Thakkarbapa Nagar (Ahmedabad)

Bapunagar (Ahmedabad)

Amraiwadi (Ahmedabad)

Dariapur (Ahmedabad)

Jamalpur-Khadia (Ahmedabad)

Maninagar (Ahmedabad)

Danilimda (SC) (Ahmedabad)

Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

Asarwa (SC) (Ahmedabad)

Daskroi (Ahmedabad)

Dholka (Ahmedabad)

Dhandhuka (Ahmedabad)

Khambhat (Anand)

Borsad (Anand)

Anklav (Anand)

Umreth (Anand)

Anand (Anand)

Petlad (Anand)

Sojitra (Anand)

Matar (Kheda)

Nadiad (Kheda)

Mehmedabad (Kheda)

Mahudha (Kheda)

Thasra (Kheda)

Kapadvanj (Kheda)

Balasinor (Mahisagar)

Lunawada (Mahisagar)

Santrampur (ST) (Mahisagar)

Shehra (Panchmahals)

Morva Hadaf (ST) (Panchmahals)

Godhra (Panchmahals)

Kalol (Panchmahals)

Halol (Panchmahals)

Fatepura (ST) (Dahod)

Jhalod (ST) (Dahod)

Limkheda (ST) (Dahod)

Dahod (ST) (Dahod)

Garbada (ST) (Dahod)

Devgadhbaria (Dahod)

Savli (Vadodara)

Vaghodia (Vadodara)

Dabhoi (Vadodara)

Vadodara City (SC) (Vadodara)

Sayajigunj (Vadodara)

Akota (Vadodara)

Raopura (Vadodara)

Manjalpur (Vadodara)

Padra (Vadodara)

Karjan (Vadodara)

Chhota Udaipur (ST) (Chhota Udepur)

Jetpur (ST) (Chhota Udepur)

Sankheda (ST) (Chhota Udepur)