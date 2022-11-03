Gujarat Election 2022: The Election Commission of India (EC), on Thursday, announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Gujarat. The elections will be held in 2 phases from December 1 to 5. The counting of voting and results will be declared three days later on December 8.Also Read - Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Check Constituency-Wise Polling Dates Here

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Gujarat. The MCC bars the political parties from announcing policy decisions. Also Read - LIVE | Gujarat Election 2022 Dates Announced: Voting on 1st and 5th December; Results 3 Days Later

Model Code of Conduct or ‘Aachar Sanhita’ Guide

Soon after the announcement of elections in India (Central, state, or local), the Model Code of Conduct or the Aachar Sanhita comes into effect that applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees. It remains in force till the declaration of final results. This set of rules starts governing the conduct of political parties to prevent any use of unfair means by anyone whether incumbent or in opposition. All the political parties and candidates have to strictly adhere to it.

What happens when the code is violated?