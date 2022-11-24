Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Congress Again Retain Power in Rapar This Time?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: In 2017, Aarethiya Santokben Bhachubhai of the Congress won the seat by defeating Pankajbhai Anopchand Maheta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15209 votes.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and the elections have been announced 110 days in advance.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Rapar is an assembly constituency and comes under Kuchchh district of Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. In 2017, Aarethiya Santokben Bhachubhai of the Congress won the seat by defeating Pankajbhai Anopchand Maheta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15209 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi won from Kachchh Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 305513 votes by defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of the Indian National Congress.

Rapar Assembly Constituency: All You Need to Know

A city and also a municipality, Rapar comes under Kutch district in Gujarat. Particularly this area of Kutch is called ‘Vagad’. The name derives from famous Vaghela rulers.it means the land of Vaghelas.

The assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8. Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

The notification for the assembly elections was issued on November 5 and November 10 for the first and the second phases respectively. The last date for filing of nominations was November 14 and November 17 for the first and second phase respectively. The nomination were scrutinised on November 15 and November 18.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of Eligible Voters

There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total in Gujarat, including 4.6 lakh first time voters. The EC will set up 51,782 polling stations for voters of which 34,276 will be set up in rural areas, while 17,506 will be in urban areas.

The BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats in the last polls. In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while the Congress had polled 42.97 per cent.

The Congress witnessed a series of defections after the assembly elections and the BJP increased its tally in the House to 111. The Congress numbers were reduced to 62.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has trained its sights on Gujarat and has already entered the election mode. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made several trips to Gujarat in a bid to make inroads for the AAP in the state after a successful foray in Punjab.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important Dates

Date of Polling: 1 December 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of Candidates

Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja: BJP

Rameshbhai Punjabhai Patni: Independent

Rajeshbhai Babubhai Dudasna: Independent

Saiyad Hasamsha Umarsha: Independent

Bhachubhai Dharamshi Aarethiya: Congress

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Phase1

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Phase2

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Rapar Assembly Election Results in 2017

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Aarethiya Santokben Bhachubhai INC Winner 63,814 49.05% 15,209 Pankajbhai Anopchand Maheta BJP Runner Up 48,605 37.36% None Of The Above None of the Above 3rd 4,614 3.55% Gada Babulal Meghji NCP 4th 2,756 2.12% Mahadevbhai Khumannbhai Bagada Bahujan Mukti Party 5th 2,590 1.99% Parmar Valjibhai Devjibhai IND 6th 1,720 1.32% Chavada Sudha Bakul BSP 7th 1,208 0.93% Koli Meghabhai Jivabhai Vyavastha Parivartan 8th 1,020 0.78% Jadeja Narendrasinh Tapubha IND 9th 971 0.75% Dabhi Mohanbhai Tulshibhai IND 10th 959 0.74% Gami Rudiben Babubhai IND 11th 700 0.54% Koli Ramesh Ravabhai IND 12th 444 0.34% Indrasinh Govubha Jadeja IND 13th 393 0.30% Makavana Rameshbhai Kumbhabhai All India Hindustan 14th 318 0.24%