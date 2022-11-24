Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Vadodara Assembly Constituency To Witness Triangular Battle

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Vadodara, also known as Baroda, is the second-largest city in Gujarat. It serves as the administrative headquarters of the Vadodara district and is situated on the banks of the Vishwamitri River. The city is prominent for landmarks such as the Laxmi Vilas Palace, which served as the residence of the Maratha royal Gaekwad dynasty that ruled over Baroda State. It is also the home of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Vadodara City is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when Manisha Vakil won the seat by defeating Anil Parmar of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 52383 votes.

Vadodara City Assembly constituency falls under the Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ranjanben Bhatt won from Vadodara Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 589177 votes by defeating Prashant Patel of the Indian National Congress.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the main fight is among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP Candidate: Manishaben Rajivbhai Vakil

Congress Candidate: Gunvantrai Parmar

AAP Candidate: Chandrikaben Solanki