Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Who Will Pardi Assembly Constituency Elect?

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when Desai Kanubhai Mohanlal defeated Bharatbhai Mohanbhai Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 52086 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Pardi is a town and a municipality in Valsad district in Gujarat. Historically, there is a Hill in the middle of the town facing the lake where it is said Shivaji built the Killa (Fort). It’s from this Killa (Fort) that the town is also called Killa-Pardi. Udvada, the holy town for Parsis, is about 7 km south of Pardi town. Daman & Dadra Nagar Haveli, a famous tourist destination, is about 16 km south of Pardi town.

Pardi Assembly constituency falls under the Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr KC Patel won from Valsad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 353797 votes by defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of the Indian National Congress.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the main fight is among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP Candidate: Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai

Congress Candidate: Ms Jaishri Patel

AAP Candidate: Ketan Patel