Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Bhagwanbhai Barad’s Joining BJP Help The Saffron Camp To Win Talala Seat?

Talala Assembly Constituency

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Located 75 km from Junagadh, Talala (Gir) is a city in Gir Somnath district in Gujarat, also known as the capital of Gir. The city is famous for its Asiatic lions and huge orchards of Kesar mangoes. Earlier it was part of Junagadh district, but now it comes under Gir Somnath District. Talala is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the state.

In 2017, Ahir Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Parmar Govindbhai Varjangbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 31730 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai won from Junagadh Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 150185 votes by defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

CANDIDATES LIST

Mansinh Dodia (Congress)

Devender Solanki (AAP)

Bhagwanbhai Barad (BJP)

TALALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Ahir Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad INC Winner 85,897 58.82% 31,730 Parmar Govindbhai Varjangbhai BJP Runner Up 54,167 37.09% Thumar Vrujlal Khimabhai BSP 3rd 2,171 1.49% None Of The Above None of the Above 4th 1,227 0.84% Daki Jaysukhlal Jadavbhai IND 5th 1,105 0.76% Parmar Ramjibhai Manandbhai IND 6th 842 0.58%

As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and a total of 1,621 candidates are contesting for next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations got over.

Number of constituencies

In total, Gujarat has 182 assembly seats out of these 13 are reserved for SCs and 27 for STs. The highest number of seats is Central Gujarat (61), followed by Saurashtra-Kutch (54), South Gujarat (35) and North Gujarat (32).

Electorates and polling booths

As per the updates from the EC, the total number of electors is 4,91,17,308. Out of these, 4,90,89,765 are general voters while 27,943 are service voters. The EC said this time it will set up 51,782 polling booths, 3.29 per cent more than what was in the last election held in 2017.

Key contesting parties

The main battle in this election is expected to be between the ruling BJP and the Congress. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) aggressive campaign is likely to make it a trilateral contest. Apart from these three parties, five more parties are in the fray such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).