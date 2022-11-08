Gujarat Assembly Election LIVE: Kejriwal Seeks Mandate for AAP, Targets BJP On Morbi Bridge Crash

Gujarat is going to vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. Counting of votes will take place on December 8. Nomination for the first phase began on November 5, while for the second phase it will begin on November 10.

Updated: November 8, 2022 9:37 AM IST

India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022:  The process to file nomination for the first phase of Gujarat began on Monday. Gujarat has been a BJP bastion for decades. This year too, the saffron party is seeking its sixth term in office. Before becoming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Gujarat’s longest serving Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which has been trying to project itself as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) main contender in Gujarat, released its 11th list of candidates on Monday. Gujarat is going to vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. Counting of votes will take place on December 8. Nomination for the first phase began on November 5, while for the second phase it will begin on November 10.

  • 9:13 AM IST

    BJP likely to finalise tickets for Gujarat assembly polls by Nov 9

    The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday evening in a bid to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.This meeting will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state president CR Patil and other members of the CEC and the state unit.

