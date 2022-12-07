live

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022: BJP Creates History in Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli, Katargam, Mahuva, Vyara

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:53 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The voting for the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 took place in two phases on December 01 and December 05 respectively. Citizens cast their votes for 89 seats out of a total of 182 in phase 1 and the for the rest 93 in phase 2. The counting of votes is currently underway. The official results will be announced after all the votes have been counted.

BJP won in Katargam, Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (Surat) (ST) and Vyara (ST) constituencies. BJP has swept away majority of seats in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 by a massive margin that has never been there before. BJP has won Gujarat for 8th consecutive time and has officially extended its 27-year rule in the state.

In the last 2017 elections, the Congress was the main challenger and the party put up a good show against the ruling BJP. While the BJP bagged 99 seats, just a little more than the half mark, the Congress ended up with 77 seats.

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Katargam, Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (Surat) (ST), Vyara (ST) results.

Live Updates

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog have now ended. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news updates.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP come backs for 8th term in Gujarat by winning 156 seats out of 182. INC wins 17 seats and AAP gets 5. BJP grabs Katargam, Vyara, Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli, Mahuva constituencies.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    BJP Wins Big Time In Gujarat, LIVE Election Results Updates: BJP’s Vinodbhai Moradiya wins Katargam by defeating Gopal Italia of AAP by a margin of 64,627 votes.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    BJP Seizes The Day In Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022:
    Kokani Mohanbhai Dhedabhai won from Vyara constituency by defeating AAP’s Bipinchandra Chaudhari by a margin of 22,120 votes.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    BJP’s historic win in Gujarat Assembly Elections; LIVE UPDATES HERE

    BJP grabs 157 out of 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. This will be its 8th term in the state, extending its 27-year rule since 1995.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    BJP Creates History in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022; LIVE Updates here:
    BJP is leading in Vyara constituency by a margin of 22,120 votes.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    BJP extends its 27-year rule in Gujarat by winning 158 seats out of 182 by a massive margin never seen before. AAP has managed to get only 5 seats. Congress won 15 seats.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    GUJARAT LIVE UPDATES: BJP grabs Vyara constituency. Kokani Dhedabhai wins 69,024 votes followed by AAP’s Bipinchandra Chaudhari with 46,264 votes. Congress’ Gamit Dhedabhai got 45,224 votes.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Results Updates: BJP creates history in Gujarat Assembly Elections by winning 156 seats out of 182, Congress grabs 17, AAP manages to get 5.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Results Updates:

    BJP wins Choryasi constituency. BJP candidate Sandip Desai won by a massive votecount of 123658 votes.

