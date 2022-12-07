live

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022: BJP Creates History in Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli, Katargam, Mahuva, Vyara

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The voting for the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 took place in two phases on December 01 and December 05 respectively. Citizens cast their votes for 89 seats out of a total of 182 in phase 1 and the for the rest 93 in phase 2. The counting of votes is currently underway. The official results will be announced after all the votes have been counted.

BJP won in Katargam, Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (Surat) (ST) and Vyara (ST) constituencies. BJP has swept away majority of seats in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 by a massive margin that has never been there before. BJP has won Gujarat for 8th consecutive time and has officially extended its 27-year rule in the state.

In the last 2017 elections, the Congress was the main challenger and the party put up a good show against the ruling BJP. While the BJP bagged 99 seats, just a little more than the half mark, the Congress ended up with 77 seats.

