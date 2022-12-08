Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori Wins From Dahod With 29,350 Votes

Gujarat Election Result 2022: As per the updates from the ECI, the BJP is leading on 149 seats, besides winning the Dahod seat.

Gujarat Election Result 2022: As per the updates from the ECI, BJP’s Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori won from Dahod assembly constituency with a margin of 29,350 Votes. The ECI updates stated that the BJP is leading on 149 seats, besides winning the Dahod seat.

A total of 6 candidates fought in the 2022 elections from this seat and they include Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori (BJP), Dr Dineshbhai Bhurabhai Muniya (AAP), Meda Devendrakumar Laxmanbhai (Devabhai) (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Mandod Vinodkumar Pratapsinh (Khannasir) (BSP), Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama (INC), Kishanbhai Meghjibhai Palas (IND).

This assembly seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.46% which is -5.61% compared to the 2017 elections.

Dahod is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Dahod district of Gujarat. It is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,35,579 eligible electors, of which 1,18,295 were male, 1,17,284 female and 0 electors of the third gender.