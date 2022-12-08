Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Maninagar, Sabarmati; While Congress Bags Jamalpur-Khadia, Danilimda
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The results for Jamalpur – Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda and Sabarmati constituencies have been declared. The BJP won the Maninagar and Sabarmati seats while the Congress bagged Jamalpur – Khadia and Danilimda seats. The BJP created history today by regaining the Gujarat Assembly for a record 7th time.
Final Results
Jamalpur – Khadia Assembly Election Result: Imran Khedawala of Congress wins.
Maninagar Assembly Election Result: Amul Bhatt of BJP wins.
Danilimda Assembly Election Result: Shailesh Manubhai Parmar of Congress wins.
Sabarmati Assembly Election Result: Harshad Patel of BJP wins.
