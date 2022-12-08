live

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Radhanpur, Chanasma and Kheralu; While Congress Bags Sidhpur, Patan

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur and Kheralu constituencies.

Updated: December 8, 2022 3:13 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur and Kheralu constituencies began at 8 am sharp. The BJP created history by regaining the Gujarat assembly for the 7th time. The BJP is ahead in 158 seats in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. The Congress, which delivered a strong performance in the last election, is leading in 16 seats — about 60 down from its 2017 tally.

Live Updates

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have ended.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    Final Results

    Radhanpur Assembly Election Results Live: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki of BJP wins.

    Chanasma Assembly Election Results Live: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor of BJP wins.

    Patan Assembly Election Results Live: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of Congress wins.

    Sidhpur Assembly Election Results Live: Chandanji Talaji Thakor of Congress wins.

    Kheralu Assembly Election Results Live: Sardarbhai Shamalbhai Chaudhary of BJP wins.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Latest updates

    Radhanpur Assembly Election Results Live: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki of BJP wins.

    Chanasma Assembly Election Results Live: Thakor Dineshbhai Ataji of Congress is leading.

    Patan Assembly Election Results Live: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of Congress is leading.

    Sidhpur Assembly Election Results Live: Chandanji Talaji Thakor of Congress wins.

    Kheralu Assembly Election Results Live: Sardarbhai Shamalbhai Chaudhary of BJP wins.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Patan Assembly Election Results Live: Rajulben Desai of BJP is leading now.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    Latest Trends At 11 AM

    Radhanpur Assembly Election Results Live: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki of BJP is leading.

    Chanasma Assembly Election Results Live: Thakor Dineshbhai Ataji of Congress is leading.

    Patan Assembly Election Results Live: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of Congress is leading.

    Sidhpur Assembly Election Results Live: Chandanji Talaji Thakor of Congress is leading.

    Kheralu Assembly Election Results Live: Sardarbhai Shamalbhai Chaudhary of BJP is leading.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Latest Trends At 10 AM

    Radhanpur Assembly Election Results Live: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki of BJP is leading.

    Chanasma Assembly Election Results Live: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor of BJP is leading.

    Patan Assembly Election Results Live: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of Congress is leading.

    Sidhpur Assembly Election Results Live: Chandanji Talaji Thakor of Congress is leading.

    Kheralu Assembly Election Results Live: Sardarbhai Shamalbhai Chaudhary of BJP is leading.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Kheralu Assembly Election Results Live: Desai Mukeshkumar Monghjibhai of Congress is leading.

  • 9:05 AM IST

    Sidhpur Assembly Election Results Live: Chandanji Talaji Thakor of Congress is leading.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Patan Assembly Election Results Live: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of Congress is leading.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Chanasma Assembly Election Results Live: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor of BJP is leading.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:19 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 3:13 PM IST