live

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Radhanpur, Chanasma and Kheralu; While Congress Bags Sidhpur, Patan

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur and Kheralu constituencies.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur and Kheralu constituencies began at 8 am sharp. The BJP created history by regaining the Gujarat assembly for the 7th time. The BJP is ahead in 158 seats in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. The Congress, which delivered a strong performance in the last election, is leading in 16 seats — about 60 down from its 2017 tally.

Final Results

Radhanpur Assembly Election Results Live: Lavingji Muljiji Solanki of BJP wins.

Chanasma Assembly Election Results Live: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor of BJP wins.

Patan Assembly Election Results Live: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of Congress wins.

Sidhpur Assembly Election Results Live: Chandanji Talaji Thakor of Congress wins.

Kheralu Assembly Election Results Live: Sardarbhai Shamalbhai Chaudhary of BJP wins.

Load More