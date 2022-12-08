live

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Jignesh Mevani Of Congress Retains Vadgam | Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar and Kankrej constituencies.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results

Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes for Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar and Kankrej constituencies began at 8 AM. Congress leader and sitting MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, in a close battle, retained his seat defeating BJP’s Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela and AAP’s candidate Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya. BJP is all set to win 157 seats out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat. With this BJP has created history by retaining Gujarat Assembly for the 7th time in a row.

Final Results: Winners List

Vadgam Assembly Results 2022: Jignesh Mevani of Congress wins.

Palanpur Assembly Election Results: Aniket Girishbhai Thaker of BJP wins.

Deesa Assembly Election: Pravinkumar Gordhanji Mali of BJP wins.

Deodar Assembly Election Results: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan of BJP wins.

Kankrej Assembly Election: Amrutji Motiji Thakor of Congress wins.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Assembly Election Result 2022.

Load More