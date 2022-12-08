live

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Jignesh Mevani Of Congress Retains Vadgam | Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar and Kankrej constituencies.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:51 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results

Gujarat Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes for Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar and Kankrej constituencies began at 8 AM. Congress leader and sitting MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, in a close battle, retained his seat defeating BJP’s Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela and AAP’s candidate Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya. BJP is all set to win 157 seats out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat. With this BJP has created history by retaining Gujarat Assembly for the 7th time in a row.

Final Results: Winners List

Vadgam Assembly Results 2022: Jignesh Mevani of Congress wins.

Palanpur Assembly Election Results: Aniket Girishbhai Thaker of BJP wins.

Deesa Assembly Election: Pravinkumar Gordhanji Mali of BJP wins.

Deodar Assembly Election Results: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan of BJP wins.

Kankrej Assembly Election:  Amrutji Motiji Thakor of Congress wins.

Live Updates

  • 5:28 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have ended.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    Jignesh Mevani, who got 92567 votes defeated BJP’s Manibhai by a margin of fewer than 4000 votes.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Vadgam Assembly Results 2022 LIVE: Jignesh Mevani of Congress wins.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    Kankrej Assembly Election Live: Amrutji Motiji Thakor of Congress wins.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Vadgam Assembly Results 2022 LIVE: Jignesh Mevani of Congress is leading.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Deodar Assembly Election Results Live: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan of BJP wins.

  • 11:05 AM IST

    Latest trends at 11 AM:

    Vadgam Assembly Results 2022 LIVE: Jignesh Mevani of Congress is trailing

    Palanpur Assembly Election Results Live: Aniket Girishbhai Thaker of BJP is leading.

    Deesa Assembly Election Live: Sanjaykumar Govabhai Rabari of Congress is leading.

    Deodar Assembly Election Results Live: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan of BJP is leading.

    Kankrej Assembly Election Live: Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh of BJP is leading.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Kankrej Assembly Election Live: Vaghela Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh of BJP is leading.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    Deodar Assembly Election Results Live: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan of BJP is leading.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Deesa Assembly Election Live: Sanjaykumar Govabhai Rabari of Congress is leading.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:25 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:51 PM IST