New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the first list of ten candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held this year. Bhemabhai Choudhary, Jagmal Vala, Arjun Rathva, Sagar Rabari, Vashram, Ram Dhanuk, Shivlal Barasia, Sunil Vaghani, Rajendra Solanki, Omprakash Tiwari – are the names that have been featured in the first list for elections to 111 seats in Gujarat Assembly.Also Read - AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: 82 Faculty Position On Offer In Rajkot. Check Details HERE

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently during a public rally said if the party forms a government in Gujarat, it will ensure that each and every unemployed youth gets a job in the next five years. “Until we provide them jobs, every jobless youth will get Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance,” he announced. Also Read - India's First International Bullion Exchange Launches In Gujarat

Also Read - What is 'India International Bullion Exchange' That PM Modi is Going to Launch in Gujarat Today?

Kejriwal’s new jobs promise comes days after he assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the BJP-ruled Gujarat where polls are due by the year-end.