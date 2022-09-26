Vadodara: The Gujarat Assembly elections that have been scheduled to be held in December this year, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president C.R. Patil hinted on Monday that the state assembly election is likely to be advanced by 10-15 days and will be concluded before November end. In 2017, the Assembly elections were held in two phases — December 9 and 14, while the counting was held on December 18. The state assembly has 182 seats.Also Read - Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Appoints Raghav Chadha Co-Incharge After Punjab Polls Success

Patil, while addressing the party workers here this morning, said: “We should be ready for elections. There are all possibilities that elections will be held 10 to 15 days prior to the schedule and end before November.” Also Read - Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Releases First List of 10 Candidates. Check Names Here

He hastened to add, “I am no one to announce the election date, but I see this as a possibility.” Surprisingly, Patil’s statement comes on a day Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is on a two-day Gujarat visit. Also Read - Upset With Gujarat Party Leadership, Hardik Patel Quits Congress, May Join BJP