Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Here’s How To Check Your Name On Voters’ List. A Step-By-Step Guide

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to find your name on the voters' list to be able to cast your vote in Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

Find your name on voters' list before Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 begin voting from tomorrow.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: The much awaited Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) elections in Gujarat are slated to begin tomorrow, i.e. December 01 with the phase 1 of voting. For exercising their right to vote for their preferred candidates, citizens need to have a valid voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

However, having a voter ID is not enough to cast their vote. Citizens must ensure that their names have been registered on the electoral rolls. It is important for voters to check their names in the voters’ list well in advance to evade any hassles while the polls are going on. Once ensured, you can also take your Aadhar card to the polling station if you cannot find the voters’ card in the last minute.

GUJARAT POLLS 2022: HERE’S HOW TO CHECK YOUR NAME ON VOTERS’ LIST

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal’s electoral search page. You can follow this link here. ( https://www.nvsp.in/ )

The page offers two ways to check your name on the electoral rolls – one using EPIC number and other is by feeding in your personal details.

The first option will require you to enter your name, father’s / husband’s name, age, date of birth, and gender.

After entering this information, you have to enter your state, district, and assembly constituency.

Second Option will require your EPIC number. In this process, you have to enter your EPIC number and state.

For both these options, you have to authorize this information on the website by entering a captcha code at the end.

Once this information is complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR NAME ON VOTERS’ LIST VIA SMS:

Type EPIC in the mobile message section.

Enter your voter ID card number.

Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950.

Your polling station number and name will be displayed on your phone screen.

If your name is not on the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply.

The Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 will begin voting from tomorrow and will take place in two phases till December 05. The results will be announced on December 08.