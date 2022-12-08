live

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Highlights: BJP Clean-Sweeps Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi, Mahesana | Check FULL LIST OF WINNERS

LIVE Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP wins in Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi and Mahesana. Check full list of winners.

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:25 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Sajal Patra

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Highlights: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began at 8 AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The final results for Unjha, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana are given below:

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Winners List:

  • Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal (k K Patel) of BJP wins Unjha
  • Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel of BJP wins Visnagar
  • Thakor Sukhaji Somaji of BJP wins Becharaji
  • Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki of BJP wins Kadi
  • Patel Mukeshkumar D. of BJP wins in Mahesana

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes took place in 37 locations around the state.

Live Updates

  • 1:08 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022:

    PATEL RUSHIKESH GANESHBHAI: Won (BJP) In Visnagar

    Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal: Won In Unjha (BJP)

    Thakor Sukhaji Somaji: Lead (BJP) In Becharaji

    Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki: Lead (BJP) Kadi

    Patel Mukeshkumar D: Lead (BJP) in Mahesana

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Unjha, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana | Gujarat Election Result 2022:


    Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal (BJP) Gains in Unjha

    Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel (CONG) Gains in Visnagar
  • 10:14 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal Of BJP Gains In Unjha
    Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel of Congress Gains in Visnagar
    Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai Parmar of Congress Gains in Kadi
  • 9:26 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal Of BJP Maintains lead In Unjha
    Counting on hold in Visnagar
    Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai Parmar Of Congress Gains In Kadi
  • 8:49 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal Gains For BJP In Unjha
    Counting On Hold In Visnagar
    Counting On Hold In Kadi
  • 8:13 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting has already got underway. We will have more updates shortly. Stay tuned to his space for all the latest of the Gujarat Assembly Election Results.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE:: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we get closer to the counting of votes to begin. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the latest updates of election results.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:36 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:25 PM IST