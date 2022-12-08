live

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Highlights: BJP Clean-Sweeps Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi, Mahesana | Check FULL LIST OF WINNERS

LIVE Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP wins in Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi and Mahesana. Check full list of winners.

Catch All The Latest Update on Unjha, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana Counting Updates.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Highlights: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began at 8 AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The final results for Unjha, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana are given below:

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Winners List:

Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal (k K Patel) of BJP wins Unjha

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel of BJP wins Visnagar

Thakor Sukhaji Somaji of BJP wins Becharaji

Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki of BJP wins Kadi

Patel Mukeshkumar D. of BJP wins in Mahesana

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes took place in 37 locations around the state.

Catch All The Latest Update on Unjha, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana Counting Updates.

Load More