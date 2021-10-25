New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted in Bhuj, Kutch district, for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan.

The BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad was held from Gandhidham, news agency ANI reported. The accused is a resident of Sarula village in Rajauri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is reported that Sajjad had visited Pakistan and stayed there for 46 days before joining BSF. He allegedly used to send sensitive information to Pakistan via messaging App WhatsApp.

"A resident of J&K's Rajouri, he went to Pakistan& stayed there for 46 days before joining BSF. He used to send information on WhatsApp," says ATS Dy SP BM Chavda

According to a statement released by Gujarat ATS, The accused Sajjad was using a registered cellphone number on his Adhaar card. He also has a passport registered from Jammu using which he travelled to Pakistan using Samjhauta Express from Attari Railway Station on December 1, 2011.

The accused was arrested from the BSF Station Head Quarters in Kutch Bhuj and upon search, two mobile phone attached sim cards and two additional sim cards were found in his possession. Further investigation is on.