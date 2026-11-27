Gujarat ATS nabs Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in Vadodara, AK-47 seized

Suspected Jaish Terrorist Arrested: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Friday arrested a man suspected of having links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/gujarat-ats-nabs-jaish-e-mohammed-terrorist-in-vadodara-ak-47-seized-assam-terrorism-high-alert-attack-8548380/ Copy

Big breaking: Gujarat ATS nabs Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in Vadodara, AK-47 seized | image;x

Suspected Jaish Terrorist Arrested: In a major breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed a man believed to have links to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group in Vadodara on Friday. The accused man is suspected of having travelled from Assam to Vadodara and was arrested near a bus stand.

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a suspected terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed from Vadodara. The ATS has recovered a rifle and more than 20 live cartridges from the accused. A major operation by the ATS is currently underway: Gujarat ATS Official — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

The ATS personnel have seized a loaded AK-47 rifle and over 22 rounds of ammunition from the suspect, news agency ANI reported citing Gujarat ATS Official. Now ATS is investigating the matter to establish where the AK-47 came from and who was supposed to receive the weapon.

Now ATS is investigating the matter to establish where the AK-47 came from and who was supposed to receive the weapon. Notably, the ATS arrested the man when security agencies are on high alert over concerns regarding the presence of foreign terrorists. As per intelligence sources, around 65 foreign terrorists are believed to be active in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 65, 55 are directly or indirectly connected to Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

With the number of local terrorists in J&K reportedly reduced to zero, security forces have intensified operations against foreign terrorists.

It is believed that several have infiltrated India from Pakistan in recent days to carry out terror attacks in different parts and revive terror networks in J&K, India Today reported, citing sources.

Out of 65 foreign terrorists, around 55 are believed to be linked with Jaish and Lashkar. The remaining 10 are reportedly connected to smaller outfits supported by major terror outfits.

Security agencies are on high alert and are keeping a close watch on suspected local associates and their support networks.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

