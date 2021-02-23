Vadodara: A major blast shook Gujarat’s Bharuch district in the early hours of Tuesday. The explosion resulted in a massive fire at United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) company’s plant at Jhagadia unit. At least, 24 people have been injured in the incident and so far no fatalities has been confirmed, said reports. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow Metal Climbs to Rs 49,530 Per 10 gm, Silver at Rs 69,200/Kg

It is being told that the incident happened around 2 am in the morning, all the injured have been admitted to the hospital. Currently, the cause of the incident has not been known. Firemen are trying to control and douse the fire.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, "The plant was in shutdown state. Our emergency response team and local fire brigade have already brought the fire under control. 21 people have received treatment at the local hospital and 13 are already discharged with minor treatment. We thank the local administration and fire brigade for their timely support."

More details awaited