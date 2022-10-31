Morbi Bridge Collapse: Mohan Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, on Monday said he lost 12 of his family members in the bridge collapse tragedy in Morbi. They had gone to visit the picnic spot on Sunday when the tragedy took place, the BJP MP said. At least 140 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Morbi on Sunday evening.Also Read - Capacity Of Atal Bridge In Ahmedabad Revised After Morbi Bridge Tragedy

According to Kundariya, 12 victims of his family included five children, four women and three men, all close relatives of his elder brother. They were on that bridge as they had gone for a picnic when this unfortunate incident happened. He also added that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

"As it was Sunday, they had gone to the picnic spot where the tragedy occurred. I reached there half-an-hour after the incident took place and have been at the spot since yesterday, helping in the rescue work," the MP said. They belonged to different villages in Tankara taluka and were settled in Morbi, he said.

“So many people have been killed. We will take strict action against those responsible for the incident,” he added.

Kundariya said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was camping in Morbi after the bridge collapse incident.

(With inputs from PTI)