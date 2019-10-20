New Delhi: Two persons were killed, while five others managed to escape in the building collapse in Chhani Jakatnaka area of Vadodara, stated Fire Officer Om Jadeja on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jadeja said, ”10 people were involved in demolition work, five of them managed to save themselves; two casualties reported. Rescue operation on.”

Notably, the building collapsed while it was being demolished by labourers on October 19.

On Saturday, two persons rescued from the debris were reported to be severely injured. They were among the several other labourers who were feared to be trapped in the building. Soon after the accident, fire brigades rushed to the spot to undertake rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara Sudhir Patel had on Saturday stated that it was an old building of L&T company. He was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “The company was demolishing the building on its own. During the demolition, the front part of the building suddenly collapsed.”