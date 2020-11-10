Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all the eight Vidhan Sabha seats that were in the fray for bypolls in Gujarat on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Congress was leading a single seat from Morbi with party candidate Jayantilal Patel, while the BJP steered all other constituencies. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls 2020: BJP's Munirathna Wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar Seat by Over 57,000 Votes
According to the Election commission, BJP had already recorded 53.19 per cent vote share till 12:50 PM, while the Indian National Congress (INC) vote share stands at 34.43 per cent. Also Read - MP Bypoll Results 2020: MLAs Ready For Janseva, Says BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jubilant BJP leaders showed victory signs as the party swept the early trends and marched ahead of rival Congress which was previously leading only one seat in Gujarat. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: How Key Candidates Are Performing in Their Constituencies | Full List
Taking a dig at Congress, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, ”Congress is a sinking ship, they’ve lost connect with people. Results are against them everywhere. It’s a party sans leadership. The results (Gujarat by-polls) are trailer of upcoming local polls here.”
The Gujarat bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June this year. Five of them then joined the ruling BJP, which fielded them from the same seats they had won in the 2017 elections.
Here’s the full list of winners:
|Constituency
|Winner
|Winning
Party
|Runner up
|Trailing Party
|Margin
|Status
|
|Abdasa
|Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|DR. SHANTILAL SENGHANI
|Indian National Congress
|36778
|Result Declared
|Limbdi
|Kiritsinh Jitubhai Rana
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|KHACHAR CHETANBHAI RAMKUBHAI
|Indian National Congress
|32050
|Result Declared
|Morbi
|Brijesh Merja
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|JAYANTILAL JERAJBHAI PATEL
|Indian National Congress
|4649
|Result Declared
|Dhari
|Kakadiya JV
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SURESH MANUBHAI KOTADIYA
|Indian National Congress
|17209
|Result Declared
|Gadhada
|Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|MOHANBHAI SHANKARBHAI SOLANKI
|Indian National Congress
|23295
|Result Declared
|Karjan
|Akshaykumar Ishwarbhai Patel
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|JADEJA KIRITSINH DOLUBHA
|Indian National Congress
|16425
|Result Declared
|Dangs
|PateI Vijaybhai Rameshbhai
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SURYAKANTBHAI RATANBHAI GAVIT
|Indian National Congress
|60095
|Result Declared
|Kaprada
|Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Babubhai Jivlabhai Patel Alias (Varatha)
|Indian National Congress
|47066
|Result Declared
The by-elections in eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the poll panel on November 3. The counting began at 8 AM in eight centres set up in these constituencies.
A 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held on November 3 in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats.
As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.