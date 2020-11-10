Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all the eight Vidhan Sabha seats that were in the fray for bypolls in Gujarat on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Congress was leading a single seat from Morbi with party candidate Jayantilal Patel, while the BJP steered all other constituencies. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls 2020: BJP's Munirathna Wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar Seat by Over 57,000 Votes

According to the Election commission, BJP had already recorded 53.19 per cent vote share till 12:50 PM, while the Indian National Congress (INC) vote share stands at 34.43 per cent. Also Read - MP Bypoll Results 2020: MLAs Ready For Janseva, Says BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jubilant BJP leaders showed victory signs as the party swept the early trends and marched ahead of rival Congress which was previously leading only one seat in Gujarat. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: How Key Candidates Are Performing in Their Constituencies | Full List

Taking a dig at Congress, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, ”Congress is a sinking ship, they’ve lost connect with people. Results are against them everywhere. It’s a party sans leadership. The results (Gujarat by-polls) are trailer of upcoming local polls here.”

The Gujarat bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June this year. Five of them then joined the ruling BJP, which fielded them from the same seats they had won in the 2017 elections.

Here’s the full list of winners:

ConstituencyWinnerWinning

Party

Runner upTrailing PartyMarginStatus
 
AbdasaJadeja Pradhyumansinh MahipatsinhBharatiya Janata PartyDR. SHANTILAL SENGHANIIndian National Congress36778Result Declared
LimbdiKiritsinh Jitubhai RanaBharatiya Janata PartyKHACHAR CHETANBHAI RAMKUBHAIIndian National Congress32050Result Declared
MorbiBrijesh MerjaBharatiya Janata PartyJAYANTILAL JERAJBHAI PATELIndian National Congress4649Result Declared
DhariKakadiya JVBharatiya Janata PartySURESH MANUBHAI KOTADIYAIndian National Congress17209Result Declared
GadhadaAtmaram Makanbhai ParmarBharatiya Janata PartyMOHANBHAI SHANKARBHAI SOLANKIIndian National Congress23295Result Declared
KarjanAkshaykumar Ishwarbhai PatelBharatiya Janata PartyJADEJA KIRITSINH DOLUBHAIndian National Congress16425Result Declared
DangsPateI Vijaybhai RameshbhaiBharatiya Janata PartySURYAKANTBHAI RATANBHAI GAVITIndian National Congress60095Result Declared
KapradaJitubhai Harjibhai ChaudhariBharatiya Janata PartyBabubhai Jivlabhai Patel Alias (Varatha)Indian National Congress47066Result Declared

The by-elections in eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the poll panel on November 3. The counting began at 8 AM in eight centres set up in these constituencies.

A 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held on November 3 in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.