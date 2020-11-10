Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all the eight Vidhan Sabha seats that were in the fray for bypolls in Gujarat on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Congress was leading a single seat from Morbi with party candidate Jayantilal Patel, while the BJP steered all other constituencies. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls 2020: BJP's Munirathna Wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar Seat by Over 57,000 Votes

According to the Election commission, BJP had already recorded 53.19 per cent vote share till 12:50 PM, while the Indian National Congress (INC) vote share stands at 34.43 per cent. Also Read - MP Bypoll Results 2020: MLAs Ready For Janseva, Says BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jubilant BJP leaders showed victory signs as the party swept the early trends and marched ahead of rival Congress which was previously leading only one seat in Gujarat. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: How Key Candidates Are Performing in Their Constituencies | Full List

Taking a dig at Congress, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, ”Congress is a sinking ship, they’ve lost connect with people. Results are against them everywhere. It’s a party sans leadership. The results (Gujarat by-polls) are trailer of upcoming local polls here.”

The Gujarat bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June this year. Five of them then joined the ruling BJP, which fielded them from the same seats they had won in the 2017 elections.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Constituency Winner Winning Party Runner up Trailing Party Margin Status Abdasa Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh Bharatiya Janata Party DR. SHANTILAL SENGHANI Indian National Congress 36778 Result Declared Limbdi Kiritsinh Jitubhai Rana Bharatiya Janata Party KHACHAR CHETANBHAI RAMKUBHAI Indian National Congress 32050 Result Declared Morbi Brijesh Merja Bharatiya Janata Party JAYANTILAL JERAJBHAI PATEL Indian National Congress 4649 Result Declared Dhari Kakadiya JV Bharatiya Janata Party SURESH MANUBHAI KOTADIYA Indian National Congress 17209 Result Declared Gadhada Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar Bharatiya Janata Party MOHANBHAI SHANKARBHAI SOLANKI Indian National Congress 23295 Result Declared Karjan Akshaykumar Ishwarbhai Patel Bharatiya Janata Party JADEJA KIRITSINH DOLUBHA Indian National Congress 16425 Result Declared Dangs PateI Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Bharatiya Janata Party SURYAKANTBHAI RATANBHAI GAVIT Indian National Congress 60095 Result Declared Kaprada Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari Bharatiya Janata Party Babubhai Jivlabhai Patel Alias (Varatha) Indian National Congress 47066 Result Declared

The by-elections in eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the poll panel on November 3. The counting began at 8 AM in eight centres set up in these constituencies.

A 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held on November 3 in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.