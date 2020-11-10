Gandhinagar: Amid counting of votes for bypolls held for eight Assembly seats in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious by leading on all the seats. According to the Election commission, BJP has recorded 53.19 per cent vote share till 12:50 pm on Tuesday, while the Indian National Congress (INC) vote share stands at 34.43 per cent. Also Read - Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result Latest Updates: BJP Leading in 7 Seats, Congress in One

Jubilant BJP leaders showed victory signs as the party swept the early trends and marched ahead of rival Congress which was previously leading on a single seat in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders show victory sign as the party leads on all eight #Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls pic.twitter.com/qvbzL0vBYY — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Taking a dig at Congress, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, ”Congress is a sinking ship, they’ve lost connect with people. Results are against them everywhere. It’s a party sans leadership. The results (Gujarat by-polls) are trailer of upcoming local polls here.”

Rupani also termed BJP’s clean-sweep in the eight Assembly seat by-polls in Gujarat an unprecedented victory for the party in the state. Expressimg confidence, he also said that the by-poll results are trailer of upcoming local elections. He further said the encouraging results, which BJP got in these elections in Gujarat will have an impact in the upcoming Panchayat, corporation and the 2022 Assembly elections for the Legislative Assembly in the state.

“The people of Gujarat have made BJP win with a huge majority, in the history of Dangs, which is a tribal seat, we are winning by over 30,000 votes. This has never happened before,” he added.

Rupani further dismissed Congress’ claims over EVM by saying that it was nothing more than another time the opposition was trying to blame the machine for its own faults.

The by-elections were held after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the by-polls on the party’s ticket. The by-elections for eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the poll panel on November 3 and counting of votes began at 8 am today.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats — Abdasa, Karjan, Morbi, Gadhada, Dhari, Limbdi, Kaprada and Dang.